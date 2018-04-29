Mashnouq 'Proud' of Expat Vote despite 'Minor Mistakes'

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Sunday described the expat voting process as a “success,” as the second round of voting was underway in 33 countries across the world.

“This process is a success for entire Lebanon and we should be proud of it,” Mashnouq said, as he admitted that “it was marred by some minor mistakes that were addressed immediately.”

“There were mishaps regarding passports for voters wishing to vote with passports, seeing as 400 voters did not receive their passports via mail. We will inquire if they will be able to vote in Beirut should their names be added to the electoral rolls there,” the minister added.

He said a second mistake was in Germany, where two ballot boxes were sent to the wrong address and where some voters did not find their names on the electoral rolls.

“In Latin America, ballot boxes were supposed to be sent (to Lebanon) within four to five days due to the May Day holiday, but we have found a solution to this issue and informed the relevant ambassadors that they are obliged to travel to Lebanon along with the ballot boxes,” Mashnouq added.

Sunday's vote in 33 countries comes two days after thousands of Lebanese voted in six Arab countries.

The vote marks the first time that Lebanese are allowed to vote abroad. Millions of Lebanese live abroad, but Lebanon's state-run news agency says the number of registered voters is 82,970. The voting inside Lebanon will be held next Sunday.