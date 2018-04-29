Aoun Expresses Satisfaction over 2nd Round of Expat Voting

President Michel Aoun was on Sunday following up, starting from dawn, on the course of the second round of Lebanese expat voting, which spanned countries in Europe, Africa, the Americas and Australia, the Presidency said.

“He received reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants and the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities over the voting of Lebanese expats residing in these countries,” the Presidency added.

Aoun “expressed relief over the course of the second round of elections and the measures that accompanied it, especially in terms of addressing some difficulties that surfaced during the electoral process,” the Presidency said.

Lebanon has not held a parliamentary poll since 2009 and a new law now allows Lebanese living abroad to vote for the first time since independence in 1943.

After successive waves of emigration from the 19th century to the 1975-1990 civil war, some estimates say Lebanon's extended diaspora has bloated to a whopping 12 million, but most no longer have citizenship.

Some 116 polling stations in Lebanese embassies and consulates in 39 countries were set up to vote, but only an estimated 82,900 people have registered to take part.

The voting inside Lebanon will be held next Sunday.