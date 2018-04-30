Missile Strikes on Syria Kill 26, Mostly Iranian, Forces

Missile Strikes on Syria Kill 26, Mostly Iranian, Forcesإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Missile strikes on central Syria killed 26 pro-regime fighters, most of them Iranians, a monitor said Monday, in a raid that bore the hallmarks of Tehran's archfoe Israel.
The Syrian regime, which denounced a "fresh aggression" after the strikes, meanwhile continued to flush out armed groups from the capital with more deals to transfer fighters to the country's north.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, missile strikes hit two military targets in Aleppo and Hama provinces late Sunday.
The strike on Hama province hit a base known as the 47th Brigade where pro-regime fighters are stationed. Both hits destroyed surface-to-surface missiles, the monitor said.
"At least 26 fighters were killed, including four Syrians," in the Hama strike, said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitoring group.
"The others are foreign fighters, a vast majority of them Iranians," he told AFP. "Given the nature of the target, it is likely to have been an Israeli strike."
Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz told army radio on Monday morning that he was "not aware" of the latest strikes.
But, he said, "all the violence and instability in Syria is the result of Iran's attempts to establish a military presence there. Israel will not allow the opening of a northern front in Syria."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to speak later Monday about a "significant development" on the Iran nuclear deal, his office said.
His main U.S. ally, which led an unprecedented wave of missile strikes on Syria's chemical weapons infrastructure on April, is considering pulling out of the landmark deal.
- Israel-Iran tension -
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose main allies are Russia and Iran, did not explicitly mention the overnight strikes but said that "hostile countries have shifted to a stage of direct aggression."
Quoted by the official SANA news agency after meeting an official Iranian delegation, Assad said "escalating aggression on Syria will enhance Syrians' resolve to eliminate terrorism."
Syria remains technically at war with neighboring Israel, which is concerned at the growing presence of Iranian forces and those of Tehran's Lebanese ally Hizbullah on Syrian territory.
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman vowed in an interview Thursday to strike at any attempt by Iran to establish a "military foothold" in Syria.
Iran has forces deployed in Syria to support Assad's regime, as well as supervising the involvement of several Shiite militia groups it sponsors, some of them from other countries such as Iraq or Afghanistan.
There was no immediate comment from Tehran on the Sunday strikes, but the reformist-linked ILNA news agency quoted a security official who did not deny the strike and said any reports on the military situation in Syria should come from Damascus.
"The Syrians must announce the statistics as they are responsible. We are present in this country at the request of the government of Syria," said Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, spokesman for parliamentary national security and foreign policy commission.
- Damascus transfers -
The Syrian government has focused its efforts in 2018 on securing the capital Damascus, the heart of which was spared the worst of the seven-year-old conflict but was long surrounded by rebel-held pockets.
Backed by massive Russian military support, the regime took full control of the Eastern Ghouta enclave earlier this month.
The sprawling semi-rural area east of Damascus had been home to thousands of armed Islamist and jihadist fighters, who were besieged for years but sporadically fired rockets and mortar rounds on the capital.
Pro-regime forces are now battling jihadists from the Islamic State group and other armed factions in southern neighborhoods of Damascus.
After days of air strikes and heavy fighting, state media reported late Sunday that those areas would be evacuated under deals similar to those that emptied other enclaves around Damascus in recent weeks.
Buses started arriving Monday near Yarmuk, a neighborhood once home to a Palestinian refugee camp and the main hub of IS forces in southern Damascus, state media reported.
The transfer deal does not include IS fighters, but other jihadists from a former al-Qaida affiliate who control pockets inside Yarmuk, Abdel Rahman said.
Killed mostly Iranians?! But why???
How Sad....
How Tragic....
How Unfortunate.....
This emphasizes the stakes for Lebanon. If democracy breaks out there, "one person, one vote", so that the Muslim majority may express itself politically at the ballot box, Israel will have to contemplate its own stance against rule-of-law.
Real Muslims don’t care about “one person, one vote” or the sect of the President / Prime Minister .So what are you? Ohhhh right, a heretic shitstirer.
Now go plough my fields you landless mite!
go get your ass cheeks plowed by some s3oodi lewatian reformist prince ya looti.
How is "one person, one vote" working for you in America chris? Two of your last three president were elected even though they got less votes that their opponents in your "one person, one vote". When is America going to allow the majority to express itself politically at the ballot box? Instead of stressing about what we do here in Lebanon shouldn't you be going on a hunger strike until the winner at the ballot box of your "one person, one vote", Hilary Clinton, is instated as the lawful president? Fight for democracy in America chris, attaboy.
Real Muslims don’t care about “one person, one vote” or the sect of the President / Prime Minister .So what are you? Ohhhh right, a heretic shitstirer.
Now go plough my fields you landless mite!
Wasen't it you whom claimed yesterday that Israel and Iran are allies?
Yet you write good riddance when Israel bombs Iranian fighters.
Which means you are indeed 100% Yahoudi and not Janoubi.
You are the offspring of cowards whom fled the South towards the Zionists, or you are a Jew claiming to be Lebanese like most of the commentators here.
We are more lebanese then you can ever be ....lets see how tough your Syrians and Iranian masters are ...we are waiting to see how they will reply ....they are just cowards ,they get people like you and your Hizb to do something stupid and get lebanon destroyed
Mystic
are you Iranian?
were those two dead shia iranian terrorists in your avatar lebanese or iranians?
Go back to your native shia Iran before you start giving certificates in Lebanese citizenship.
Remember Israel is an enemy of Lebanon.
Any support for Israel is considered treacherous to Lebanon and the Lebanese victims of Israeli airstrikes.
General Security can indeed arrest any person entering Lebanon, if support for Israel have been proven.
Mystic, go to Iran where you belong, you cleric worshiping puppet. Make sure you take all your women in hijabs with you---
Lebanon has many enemies: Israel, Syria, Iran+Hizbalot And no, cheering Israel when it bombs the hell out Syria or Iran or Hizbalot is not an act of treason.
According to the law, talking to an Israeli is considered as treason, yet you mitwele don’t mind talking to Philippo . You must be traitor , and I guess you are because your people have this mark in your Yemenite DNA.
"Wasen't it you whom claimed yesterday that Israel and Iran are allies?"
No ys shi3i 3arsa, he did not say dat. What he said ya manyouk is you shi3a cunts will work with the devil even Israhell to kill Sunnis.
Wlak Ayri Bi Manzarak Shu Shi3i
yes yes we are Yahoodi. Half of the Lebanese population are.
Get over it.
Shab, 70% + millions in the diaspora!
Israel doesnt have soldiers in Syria. Syria doesnt store missiles or transfer missiles through Syria. If Iran stick to the same rules, I am sure they will be allright. Otherwise, they must be prepared to face a barrage from time to time.
Nassrallah: "the world before Israeli killing of Iranians in Tifour strike will be different than the world after it".
Yes, indeed Nassrallah, the world indeed changed, now It's Iranian revolutionary guards men that are getting their Axx whipped on a daily basis with recurring Israeli airstrikes and not just Iranian Hezbollah like it used to be before the Tifour strike. LOL.
Remember Israel is an enemy of Lebanon.
Not true Kizballah has kidnapped and killed more Lebanese than Israel has in the last 50 years. Get your facts right before you throw them on others, we dont wear sha7attas and bend over 5 times a day to your mullah hiding in the rat sewers 50 meters below grade ya Ali. Your on the wrong website, try www.Kizballah.com for lies and treason.