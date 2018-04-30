Aoun Meets UNIFIL Commander

President Michel Aoun held a meeting on Monday at the Presidential Palace with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Michael Beary, the National News Agency reported.

Aoun highlighted Israel’s breach against Lebanese territory, stressing that “Israeli violations against 13 disputed points along the country’s border will be discussed.”

On the UNIFIL’s mandate, he said that Lebanon backs renewing the term of UNIFIL “without any modification in its functions or reduction in its budget.”

Aoun then met with a Norwegian-American delegation representing Swiss company "EWL", which is responsible for producing energy from waste.