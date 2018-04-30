Iranian Official Says 'Project' of U.S. and Allies in Syria 'Defeated'

Syrian President Bashar Assad has met with a visiting Iranian official who claimed "the project" of the United States and its allies in Syria has been defeated.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, who heads Iran's parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, spoke hours after reports of a missile attack that killed dozens of Iranian fighters in northern Syria on Monday.

Syrian state media reported the meeting of the two and Boroujerdi's remarks. The report did not did not mention Monday's missile attack but referred to the March 14 joint attack by the United States, Britain and France on Syria.

Assad said the international map is being redrawn, adding that the recent "escalation of the aggression against Syria" is a sign that insurgents have failed and this will only make Damascus more determined "to wipe out terrorism."