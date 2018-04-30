Mashnouq Says Beirut Vote an 'Arab-Persian Battle'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Monday described the upcoming electoral battle in Beirut's second district as an “Arab-Persian battle.”
“The vote in Beirut is a battle of fate, dignity and resolution between Arabism and Persianism,” Mashnouq, who is running for a Sunni seat in the district, said during a meeting with Beiruti families.
He reiterated that “political Velayat-e Faqih” will not take through ballot boxes “what it had failed to take through arms on May 7, 2008,” in an apparent jab at Hizbullah and Shiite Iran's form of Islamic rule.
“This time the battle is through ballot boxes, not through arms, muscles or fiery rhetoric,” Mashnouq added.
He noted that the presence of eight electoral lists competing against al-Mustaqbal Movement's list in Beirut is aimed at “scattering the votes of Beirut's people in order to lower the electoral threshold to the advantage of Hizbullah's list.”
“No list, other than Hizbullah's list, has a single political sentence in its electoral platform, and all they are focusing on is services and development... Let them nominate themselves to Beirut's municipality!” Mashnouq went on to say, slamming rival lists formed by businessmen, independents, civil society figures and leftist and Nasserite parties.
What a load of hypocrisy. He dines with the Persians on a weekly basis! The Sunni street demands a regime change, Bashar’s known ambassadors aka The Hariris and Mashnouq must go.
"Laugh out loud!" Aka, LOL.
You are a joke.
Did your Hezbollah got the final payment from Iran to complete the installment payments on those GMC Yukon SUV they are roaming the beqaa roads shooting streetlights with?
You mock Mashnouk over buying Amwrican made Harley and Lebanese Army getting US made weapons, but Hezbollah buying American made SUVs to begin - that is normal. Hahhh Pathological hypocrite Liars
https://youtu.be/1QFCa8Fe5D8
He reiterated that “political Velayat-e Faqih” will not take through ballot boxes “what it had failed to take through arms on May 7, 2008,” in an apparent jab at Hizbullah and Shiite Iran's form of Islamic rule.
Actually The military wilayat el fakih - aka Hezbollah - did not fail to take Beirut and the Lebanese gov along with it.
Now the question is - can the people of Beirutiberate Beirut from Wilayat El Fakih through the ballot boxes. We will see.
PS: You and your Mustakbal are not the vanguard of liberation of Beirut from the Persian Wilayat El Fakih- you are the collaborators.
He reiterated that “political Velayat-e Faqih” will not take through ballot boxes “what it had failed to take through arms on May 7, 2008,” in an apparent jab at Hizbullah and Shiite Iran's form of Islamic rule.
Actually The military wilayat el fakih - aka Hezbollah - did not fail to take Beirut and the Lebanese gov along with it.
Now the question is - can the people of Beirutiberate Beirut from Wilayat El Fakih through the ballot boxes. We will see.
PS: You and your Mustakbal are not the vanguard of liberation of Beirut from the Persian Wilayat El Fakih- you are the collaborators.
“No list, other than Hizbullah's list, has a single political sentence in its electoral platform, and all they are focusing on is services and development... Let them nominate themselves to Beirut's municipality!” Mashnouq went on to say, slamming rival lists formed by businessmen, independents, civil society figures and leftist and Nasserite parties.
Of course the civil activists lists are focusing on is services and development because that is what MPs are supposed to focus on - improving people lives through improved gov services you Moron.
You are dumb if you think all people will be fooled by your political bluster intent to hide your shameful record of ineptitude, corruption and dismal services you have to show for.
And BTW Mashnouk- the Koulouna Watani program of disarming Hezbollah and building the free democratic non corrupt gov is as Anti Hezbollah and Anti Anti Wilayat El Fakih scheme as it can get. And more credible than your empty fiery rhetoric hypocrisy when in truth you are a collaborator enabler of Hezbollah
And BTW Mashnouk- the Koulouna Watani program of disarming Hezbollah and building the free democratic non corrupt gov is as Anti Hezbollah and Anti Anti Wilayat El Fakih scheme as it can get. And more credible than your empty fiery rhetoric hypocrisy when in truth you are a collaborator enabler of Hezbollah
elections rhetoric .... he slams hezbollah and then he forms a coalition government with them. He has a weekly meeting with Wafiq Safa who is a liaison officer for the terror militia. Please, go hang yourself as your name indicates.
"Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Monday described the upcoming electoral battle in Beirut's second district as an “Arab-Persian battle.”
What battle .... All I see is mutual admiration and praise between hariri and the iranian-persian militia.
Hariri praises Hezbollah's role in preserving political stability
https://en.annahar.com/article/731803-hariri-praises-hezbollahs-role-in-preserving-political-stability
Hezbollah welcomes ‘positive’ Hariri moves
https://www.timesofisrael.com/lebanons-hezbollah-hails-positive-hariri-moves/
Incredulous as this tub of lard maybe...consider this Lebanon has over 42 Universities yet people like him still get into power!? Why ask why? because we gain education as a means to be able to spend more money and use to better our nation. A clear sign of how low Lebanon ranks to the individual as patriotism falls far short of the individuals belief in it.