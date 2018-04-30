Israel 'Closes Airspace' amid 'Panic' over Possible Iranian Retaliation
Israel on Monday closed its airspace near Syria's border and over the occupied Golan Heights amid concerns over possible retaliation by Tehran to recent strikes that killed Iranians in Syria, Al-Jazeera TV said.
“The closure of Israel's airspace on Syria's border will continue until the end of next month,” Al-Jazeera reported.
Al-Mayadeen television meanwhile quoted Israeli media outlets as saying that WhatsApp messages have sparked “panic” in Israel about an Iranian attack in the next 24 hours.
Israel newspaper Haaretz meanwhile said that Israel has informed Washington and Moscow that it “will not stand idly by should Iran attack it from Syria.”
Missile strikes Sunday on central Syria killed 26 pro-regime fighters, most of them Iranians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in a raid that bore Israel's hallmarks. The strikes in the Hama and Aleppo provinces destroyed surface-to-surface missiles, the monitor said.
Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz told army radio on Monday morning that he was "not aware" of the latest strikes.
But, he said, "all the violence and instability in Syria is the result of Iran's attempts to establish a military presence there. Israel will not allow the opening of a northern front in Syria."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to speak later Monday about a "significant development" on the Iran nuclear deal, his office said.
Syria remains technically at war with neighboring Israel, which is concerned at the growing presence of Iranian forces and those of Tehran's Lebanese ally Hizbullah on Syrian territory.
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman vowed in an interview Thursday to strike at any attempt by Iran to establish a "military foothold" in Syria.
Iran has forces deployed in Syria to support Assad's regime, as well as supervising the involvement of several Shiite militia groups it sponsors, some of them from other countries such as Iraq or Afghanistan.
There was no immediate comment from Tehran on the Sunday strikes, but the reformist-linked ILNA news agency quoted a security official who did not deny the strike and said any reports on the military situation in Syria should come from Damascus.
"The Syrians must announce the statistics as they are responsible. We are present in this country at the request of the government of Syria," said Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, spokesman for parliamentary national security and foreign policy commission.
Al-Mayadeen television meanwhile quoted Israeli media outlets as saying that WhatsApp messages have sparked “panic” in Israel about an Iranian attack in the next 24 hours.
lol @ the iranian owned Al Mayadeen:)
Yes, there were people running on the streets in panic and it was all according to al mayadeen and its sources within Israel.
the mitwelian Einstein has spoken, never have I read such an epigrammatic
comment before on Naharnet.
Misleading headlines!
Israel only closed its airspace over the Golan Heights ( borders with Syria ) to ensure that even if a shia iranian fly attempts to cross it will be destroyed before it leaves its scum base in Syria.
Exactly Phillipo, When was Syria's last air attack on Israel, 1973? what a joke yes panic is everywhere in Israel with boats packing people back to Europe. Iran cannot touch Israel not even Russia dares to allow that from happening. At any rate the situation is about to escalate and the bearded goat will undoubtedly spew his weekly threats on Friday....
Israel would have no problem in destroying any rusty Iranian fighter jet or mid range missiles.
We should rather be worried of the Iranian terrorist agents in Lebanon under the Hizbalot banner opening a new front. But then, this time we’ll attack them from behind unlike 2006 because that year they lost any form of legitimacy to represent Lebanon.
Iranian fighters jets?!? What is that?!?! Nobody heard of it. Nobody seen any. There used to be legends about Iranian fighter jets according to some of the elders.
But if there is such a thing as Iranian fighter jets how come no one has seen any come up against the Saudis and Emiratis fighters jets in Yemen? And since they don't dare confront the Saudis and Emiratis fighters jets. What chances do they have in confronting the much more advanced trained and equipped Israeli fighter jets.
They have (had?) F14 tomcats. But then, they lack replacement parts. That’s pretty much the only good stuff in their collection. Let’s not forget they lost a lot against Saddam al Hussein.
Yes, they used to have F14 Tomcats, just like Lebanon used to have Mirage. But no one had seen them flying in decades.
Even the more recently acquired migs and sukhoi are not seen flying against the Saudi or Emirates fighter jets.
No. The best the Iranian have is some ill built copycat Iranian drones that Iran will try to use to launch attacks against Israeli territory. Nothing special. Even a rag tag terrorist entity like Daesh has built drones and booby trapped them as flying bombs and targeted coalition SDF groujd forces with them.