Berri: Resistance in Crosshairs, Even in Elections

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday warned that certain parties are seeking to “decapitate the resistance.”

“It is not a secret anymore that the resistance, which was launched by Imam Sayyed Moussa al-Sadr, is being targeted on various levels, even from the gateway of the parliamentary elections,” Berri said during a meeting with a delegation from the southern town of Sarafand.

“If the alliance between Speaker Berri and Hizbullah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah... was a necessity in the past, today it has become a destiny. The attempts of malicious forces seeking to undermine it are futile, because it is as firm as the South's rocks and as immune as the Bekaa Plain,” the Speaker added.

He also called on the delegation and all southerners “not to allow obstructionist votes to take seats from the 'Hope and Loyalty' lists,” urging them to “turn out heavily and turn May 6 into a real referendum day.”