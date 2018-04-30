Berri: Resistance in Crosshairs, Even in Elections
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday warned that certain parties are seeking to “decapitate the resistance.”
“It is not a secret anymore that the resistance, which was launched by Imam Sayyed Moussa al-Sadr, is being targeted on various levels, even from the gateway of the parliamentary elections,” Berri said during a meeting with a delegation from the southern town of Sarafand.
“If the alliance between Speaker Berri and Hizbullah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah... was a necessity in the past, today it has become a destiny. The attempts of malicious forces seeking to undermine it are futile, because it is as firm as the South's rocks and as immune as the Bekaa Plain,” the Speaker added.
He also called on the delegation and all southerners “not to allow obstructionist votes to take seats from the 'Hope and Loyalty' lists,” urging them to “turn out heavily and turn May 6 into a real referendum day.”
How Poetic!
Stop your Lying Berri. You and Hezbollah.
There is no "Resistance" there is armed Iranian occupation forces called Hezbollah and Amal. And you can be certain that this foreign Iranian regime occupation of Lebanon is in every patriotic Lebanese crosshairs.
Berri to Amal Hizbullah supporters, vote early and vote often maybe the 'Hope and Loyalty' lists will get more votes than there are voters just like Ahmadinejad got in the 2009 Iranian elections
The crook has spoken and his political and ethical irrelevance is stronger than ever. As Liarsliars said, there’s no such as thing as resistance, it’s a terrorist organization. Nobody in his right mind would label Daesh or Qaida as resistance, yet only their logo differs with hizbala’s one.
'Hope and Loyalty' to what exactly? What have they done for the average person in Lebanon? Obstructed government and received free electricity and water? Everyone knows that Kizballah has hijacked the nation and they are busy spreading their influence there is nothing in their program for Lebanon. And please dont give me the resistance card, it does not wash well anymore!