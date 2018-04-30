Hariri Visits al-Hassan Memorial, Wraps Up Northern Tour

Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited Monday evening a memorial honoring slain Major General Wissam al-Hassan in Btouratij, Koura, as he wrapped up an electoral tour of north Lebanon.

Hariri placed the wreath in the presence of Deputy Speaker Farid Makari, MP Nicolas Ghosn, al-Hassan's father and a crowd of citizens.

Earlier, Hariri attended a lunch at the house of Makari in Las Salinas, in the presence of Ghosn, former minister Bassem al-Sabeh, Hariri’s chief of staff Nader Hariri, the candidate for the Maronite seat in Tripoli George Bkassini and Adnan al-Hassan, the father of the slain general.

Also on Monday, Hariri met at the Quality Inn Hotel in Tripoli with a delegation of retired military officers, in the presence of the candidate Dima Jamali and Tripoli al-Mustaqbal Movement coordinator Nasser Adra.

Hariri also met with families of Islamist detainees. He said that the amnesty law is being “carefully studied” and hoped that it will be “completed soon.”

Earlier in the day, Hariri visited the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Tripoli.

“Our project for the North is to pull it out of marginalization and economic deterioration. The cornerstone of motivation is to make a qualitative leap on the size of public investments,” Hariri said in a speech at the Chamber.

“This means $3 billion investments in infrastructure for the North in the project that was presented to the donors and the private sector at the CEDRE Conference, and we secured the funding for its first phase in Paris. It also means attracting new investments for productive projects in a number of sectors for which the north and Tripoli present an advantage,” the premier added.

He noted that Tripoli has economic and human capacities that allow it to play “an effective role in improving the economy and putting Lebanon back on the map of foreign and domestic investment.”

“Among the advantages of Tripoli is its strategic location and its proximity to the Syrian border. It has also the second largest port in Lebanon, which is witnessing the development of services and logistics, and a special economic zone under construction in addition to large facilities and a relatively economical labor force,” Hariri added.

“We want to turn the quality of graduates and the entrepreneurial culture of young people in Tripoli into a favorable environment for start-ups by launching the Knowledge and Innovation City at the Rashid Karami International Fair,” he said.

He said his plan for Tripoli is founded on seven pillars:

“- First: A project to promote Tripoli and return it to the tourist map on the local, Arab and international levels.

- Second: Enhancing the role of Tripoli as a logistics platform.

- Third: A favorable environment for start-ups through the establishment of Incubators/Accelerators.

- Fourth: Improving public services in Tripoli, Minieh and Dinniyeh through fiber optic networks.

- Fifth: Rehabilitating the old city in Tripoli to attract investments and tourists

- Sixth: Revitalize the Rashid Karami International Fair

- Seventh: Initiatives to enhance professional and technical skills and prepare them for new sectors through Vocational Training Programs.”

Hariri also visited several towns in Koura and Batroun.