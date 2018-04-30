Qassem Says 'Not in Hizbullah's Interest' to Start War with Israel

Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem announced Monday that his group has no plans to “start” a war with Israel despite the high tensions between Iran and Israel.

“Israel takes the initiative to start wars and taking Lebanon to war is not in Hizbullah's interest and is not part of its plans,” Qassem said in an interview with LBCI TV when asked about the current Israeli-Iranian standoff and its possible repercussions on Lebanon.

He also noted that Hizbullah will accept to discuss the issue of its arsenal of arms in any national defense strategy talks, although he said that the weapons are linked to “Israel's existence.”

As for Hizbullah's military presence in Syria, Qassem said his group's fighters would return to Lebanon when a “political solution” is reached in the war-torn country.

“We will return because we do not have ambitions there. We went there in defense of Lebanon and considered that the forefront in Syria would protect our front in Lebanon in the face of Israel,” Hizbullah number two explained.