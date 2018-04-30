Qassem Says 'Not in Hizbullah's Interest' to Start War with Israel
Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem announced Monday that his group has no plans to “start” a war with Israel despite the high tensions between Iran and Israel.
“Israel takes the initiative to start wars and taking Lebanon to war is not in Hizbullah's interest and is not part of its plans,” Qassem said in an interview with LBCI TV when asked about the current Israeli-Iranian standoff and its possible repercussions on Lebanon.
He also noted that Hizbullah will accept to discuss the issue of its arsenal of arms in any national defense strategy talks, although he said that the weapons are linked to “Israel's existence.”
As for Hizbullah's military presence in Syria, Qassem said his group's fighters would return to Lebanon when a “political solution” is reached in the war-torn country.
“We will return because we do not have ambitions there. We went there in defense of Lebanon and considered that the forefront in Syria would protect our front in Lebanon in the face of Israel,” Hizbullah number two explained.
The 13th "Gideon" Infantry Battalion, 351st Signal Company / PALCHIK, 77th "Oz"/"Courage" Armor Battalion (Merkava Mk.4) is moving to the Lebanon border and 9th "Oded" (Reserve) Infantry Brigade has received orders. Lots of coded chatter on the MARS (high frequency marine) radio band in the Persian gulf region. Monitor call sign KX4211
Qassem Says 'Not in Hizbullah's Interest' to Start War with Israel
and how are you supposed to Liberate Palestine and wipe off the Zionist entity? You keep saying your sectarian weapons will remain until you Liberate Jerusalem? It seems you have no intention of laying down your arms...
Actually the whole basis of the FPM-Hezbollah MOU is the liberation of Shebaa Farms. Now he says it is even beyond jerusalem : "the weapons are linked to “Israel's existence.” In other words, they are there forever or as long as Israel exists.
They are nothing short of an iranian occupation force.
You can see how truthful Kizballah has been and will continue to be, The bearded goat on one hand says he will respond to every attack by Israel....at an opportune time. Meanwhile his lackey deputy says we don't have plans of fighting Israel. Basically making his boss out to be a liar which he truly is. I have a lot more respect for the Lackey than I have for the goat.
As if Kizballah has any say in the matter.
Nassrallah takes his orders from Iran. And Hezbollah executes whatever whatever orders are given by the Mullahs- No questions asked. That is what Nassrallah has made it blatnatly clear how things work between Iranian Mullah and Hezbollah.
As if Kizballah has any say in the matter.
Nassrallah takes his orders from Iran. And Hezbollah executes whatever whatever orders are given by the Mullahs- No questions asked. That is what Nassrallah has made it blatnatly clear how things work between Iranian Mullah and Hezbollah.