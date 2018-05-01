Qassem Says Hizbullah ‘Undecided’ on Future Premier Figure

Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said “it is best” to re-elect Nabih Berri, leader of AMAL Movement, as parliament speaker, adding that it is “still unclear who shall be the right person for the premiership.”

In remarks he made Monday in an interview with Iranian news agency IRNA, Qassem said: “Through (Hizbullah’s) experience and alliance with AMAL, it is clear that it’s best to have president Nabih Berri as Speaker.”

As for the party’s opinion on who should fill the premiership post after the parliamentary elections, he said: “The premiership issue is postponed until after the elections because it is unclear who will be the right person for the premiership,” he said.

Hizbullah and AMAL have struck an electoral alliance to run in the upcoming legislative elections that will held on May 6.

Berri has served as parliament speaker since 1992.

Early in April, Berri said he would vote for Prime Minister Saad Hariri to stay in his position in the post-election Cabinet.

Separately, Qassem assured that Hizbullah will “face corruption regardless of individuals, even if they were allies. We will set a detailed plan to reach the highest possible degree.”