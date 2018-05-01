Airport Police Arrest Man for Smuggling of Drugs in Shoes

Customs police at the Rafik Hariri International Airport on Tuesday, thwarted a drug smuggling bid and seized six kilograms of drugs carefully hidden inside shoe soles, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Police was informed that a drug trafficker identified by his initials as Aa.A would try to smuggle drugs through the airport, NNA.

The suspect, a Lebanese, was flying from South America and bound for Lebanon early at dawn on Tuesday.

He had hidden the drugs in the shoes soles in a professional manner, said NNA.

The smuggler was arrested and transferred to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau.