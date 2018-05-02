Hizbullah Denies Morocco Accusations over Polisario Arms Delivery

Hizbullah has denied Morocco’s accusations that the party has been delivering weapons to the separatist Polisario Front in Western Sahara, after it severed relations with Iran over the allegations.

The party rejected Rabat’s accusations, blaming the decision on foreign "pressure".

“It is regrettable that Morocco is resorting to pressure from the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to direct these false accusations," the party said in a statement.

“The Moroccan Foreign Ministry should have looked for a more convincing argument to sever its relations with Iran, which stood and still stands by the Palestinian cause and strongly supports it, instead of fabricating these arguments,” added Hizbullah's statement.

Morocco on Tuesday cut diplomatic ties with Iran, accusing the Islamic republic of using its ally Hizbullah to deliver weapons to the Polisario Front.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said the decision had nothing to do with "current regional or international developments", referring to rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and its allies on one side and Shiite Iran its camp on the other.

At a press conference in Rabat, Bourita said "a first shipment of weapons was recently" sent to the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, which is seeking independence, via an "element" at the Iranian embassy in Algiers.

"Morocco has irrefutable proof, names and specific actions to corroborate the complicity between the Polisario and Hizbullah," he told reporters.

The decision to sever ties with Tehran is "in response to Iran's involvement, through Hizbullah, in allying itself with the Polisario over the past two years in order to target the security and higher interests of Morocco".

Morocco and Iran have had strained relations and severed diplomatic ties in the past, the last time in 2009 when Rabat cut ties with Tehran but they were restored at the end of 2014.

According to Bourita, Iran and Hizbullah have had ties with the Polisario Front since 2016, when the Lebanese group set up a committee to support the Polisario.

After that, he said, a Hizbullah military delegation visited the Polisario Front in the Tindouf area in southwest Algeria.

