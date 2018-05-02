248 Govt. Employees to Cast Votes at Zgharta Serail Thursday

Around 248 administrative government employees and professors, tasked by the government to head the polling stations on Sunday’s general elections, prepare to cast their votes two days earlier at the Zgharta Serail, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The polling station staff, including presiding officers and polling clerks, will cast their votes on Thursday in one polling station, starting 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., said NNA.

Zgharta has completed the administrative and logistical preparations for this operation under the supervision of Zgharta Qaimaqam, Iman al-Rafii, it added.

NNA said the number of ballot boxes for Zghatra district alone are 149, and have been handed to the local Serail to be handed on Saturday morning to heads of polling station.

Lebanon’s legislative elections, the first in nine years, kick off on Sunday.