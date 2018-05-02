Maronite Bishops Warn of 'Voter Exploitation', Urge Quick Govt. Formation after Polls
The Maronite bishops on Wednesday warned against practices undermining the electoral process as the country braces for its legislative elections on Sunday, the National News Agency reported.
The Bishops warned, during their monthly meeting in Bkirki, against attempts to bribe and exploit voters, or intimidation of a number of candidates.
Under the chairmanship of Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, they said these practices hindered democracy and the right to freedom of choice.
The Maronite bishops also discussed the post elections phase, which is the formation of a new government.
"We hope it takes place as soon as possible without being influenced by the ongoing political antagonism,” they said, adding that many challenges are facing the Lebanese in terms of the promises they need to keep in order to receive international aid and support.
“The international position at the Brussels Conference, on the return of Syrian refugees and their legal situation in host countries, requires a governmental and parliamentary rally around the President as part of a unified plan based on the Lebanese Constitution, especially the article on naturalization,” they said.
Are the Maronite Bishops a political party that holds monthly meetings and issues public political statements?
I understand that party members or party followers or party affiliates or party beneficiaries will never ever see any flaws in their Idols party members candidates and will forever vote for them blindly again and again regardless of what they do or don't do.
But if you are not a party affiliate and could care less about any party, and you see Lebanon in a dismal situation, and you believe that there is no reason why Lebanon should not be in better shape, if not for the corrupt political class and parties in power. Then it is your duty to vote for people like Koulouna Watani.
And guess what people like you - who could care less about parties and is dismayed with their performance- Are the Majority. And Your combined votes can win all the 128 seats Koulouna Watani and others are running in.
You don't believe me, because Everybody is saying that they have no chance in hell of winning. Well guess what, they are telling you that because they want people like you - The Majority of people - to think that they can do nothing, and on May 6 they won't go to vote.
Don't listen to them. Just do your part, vote for "Koulouna Watani" and even if none of them wins- you would at least be honest with yourself.
Good question Warrior, and the answer is yes all religious leaders in Lebanon are political driven since it forms a base of their power over their sect. And this is another reason we still live in a pre-democractic era. Nothing will change the same program is in place so the elections are just the traditional smoking mirrors to remind people who truly is in power.