Maronite Bishops Warn of 'Voter Exploitation', Urge Quick Govt. Formation after Polls

The Maronite bishops on Wednesday warned against practices undermining the electoral process as the country braces for its legislative elections on Sunday, the National News Agency reported.

The Bishops warned, during their monthly meeting in Bkirki, against attempts to bribe and exploit voters, or intimidation of a number of candidates.

Under the chairmanship of Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, they said these practices hindered democracy and the right to freedom of choice.

The Maronite bishops also discussed the post elections phase, which is the formation of a new government.

"We hope it takes place as soon as possible without being influenced by the ongoing political antagonism,” they said, adding that many challenges are facing the Lebanese in terms of the promises they need to keep in order to receive international aid and support.

“The international position at the Brussels Conference, on the return of Syrian refugees and their legal situation in host countries, requires a governmental and parliamentary rally around the President as part of a unified plan based on the Lebanese Constitution, especially the article on naturalization,” they said.