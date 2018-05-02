Bassil: Same as We Respect Them in Jbeil, They Must Respect Us in South, Bekaa

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Wednesday called on the AMAL Movement and Hizbullah to “respect” the presence of the FPM in the South and the Bekaa.

“Jbeil is beautiful with its cultural diversity, and the same as we respect the other in Jbeil, the other must respect us in the South and the Bekaa,” Bassil said at an electoral campaign rally in Jbeil, apparently referring to the Shiite community and its political representatives.

“The same as we rejected that our MPs be 'imported', the other must also reject this. We want to exchange either acceptance or rejection. This is Jbeil, this is our dignity and this is the FPM,” Bassil added.

“Those who want something else must accept a civil state... Lebanon the message and the coexistence does not stand for melting in others. Strong allies respect each other, even if they confront each other in elections. They honor their words and their alliance and this is what we are doing,” Bassil went on to say.

He noted that, in Jbeil, “Christianity and Islam have embraced throughout history and defeated all odds.”

“They have never lost their admiration for each other,” Bassil stressed.

He also warned that there is a battle to “topple” the new presidential tenure rather than merely “weaken it.”