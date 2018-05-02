Geagea: We Have Ties with Gulf States but We Don't Take Money

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday snapped back at Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stressing that the LF does not receive funds from Gulf countries.

“Hizbullah should be the last party to speak about ties with other countries, seeing as Sayyed Hassan (Nasrallah) has openly declared that all their money, military fatigues, food, drinks, arms and strategy come from Iran,” Geagea said in an interview on LBCI TV.

“He wants to accuse us of having a relation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Yes we do have ties with the kingdom, the UAE, Kuwait and all Gulf and Arab countries in general in addition to a lot of world countries,” the LF leader added.

Asked about the source of the LF's funds, Geagea said: “The LF is a sea of people.”

“Its funds have always come from party comrades inside and outside Lebanon in addition to some of its own institutions,” the LF chief went on to say.