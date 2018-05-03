Electoral Supervisory Committee Reminds of ‘Binding’ Pre-Election Silence

Head of the Electoral Supervisory Committee, Judge Nadim Abdul Malak reminded parliamentary hopefuls to observe the period of pre-election silence in accordance with the law ahead of Sunday’s general elections, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

The campaign silence allows a period for voters to reflect on events before casting their votes.

Abdul Malak pointed out to Article 78 of the electoral law which stipulates that “starting 12:00 a.m. on the day before elections, until the closing of ballot box, media outlets are prohibited from broadcasting any declaration or direct electoral promotion, except for sounds and/or images that are difficult to avoid during direct coverage of the polls.”

On polling day, media coverage is limited to the transmission of the actual electoral process on the ground.

During election silence, no active campaigning by the candidates is allowed. Often polling is also banned. The silence is generally legally enforced.

Lebanon launches its legislative elections on Sunday in 15 electoral districts.

This time, the country is holding the elections based on a complex proportional representation system replacing a majoritarian winner-takes-all system.