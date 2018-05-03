Cabinet Hails Lebanese Expat Vote 'Achievement'

The Lebanese government convened on Thursday to discuss several items on the agenda, as the ministers hailed what they described as “achievement” that allowed Lebanese expatriates to cast their votes from abroad in the country’s general elections.

The ministers praised the Lebanese expat vote that took place for the first time from abroad on April 27 and 29, as they discussed other items on the agenda, the National News Agency said.

They have collectively hailed the “achievement” that paved way for Lebanese expats to practice their constitutional right.

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil meanwhile presented a joint report to the Cabinet detailing the voting operation.

As for other issues on the agenda, Minister of Social Affairs Pierre Bou Assi said in a statement he read to reporters after the meeting: “The Cabinet has approved to appoint 14 employees to 14 vacant posts at the Economic and Social Council.”