Free Rides on May 6, Uber Unveils Election Day Promo Code

Following its social elections day initiative launched few weeks ago, Uber, the leading ride-sharing technology that connects drivers with riders at the push of a button, announced today the related promo code that will allow users to benefit from free rides on Lebanese elections day.

Upon entering the promo code (Sawwet18) on Uber’s mobile app, citizens will avail of free rides around Beirut, Metn, and Baabda on May 6, to get to their polling stations and cast their ballots.

Uber’s decision to take part in this important day comes to further anchor the commitment of a company that has always strived to make a positive change in the communities it serves. Through this initiative, Uber aims at contributing in a smoother voting process, limiting traffic jam around the polling stations saving voters the hassle of finding nearby parking lots. The company hopes this will further encourage Lebanese citizens to take part in the first parliamentary elections since 2009 and express their right.

It’s not the first time Uber demonstrates the important role of technology in regards to social issues. The company had launched several initiatives in the past, among which the #UberRecycle initiative in response to the garbage crisis erupted in Lebanon in July 2015.

Regional General Manager for Uber in the Middle East, Mr. Anthony Khoury considered that “this initiative is an opportunity to emphasize the positive impact of technology on our city. We pride ourselves to be trend-setters in that field, specifically at this crucial elections momentum, by making our platform accessible to all Lebanese”

It’s worth mentioning that the promotion will cover the areas of Beirut, Metn (stretching to Mansourieh, Mtayleb, Dbayeh) and Baabda, and will include two free rides up to $7 per ride credit on each.

How does it work?

- Download the Uber app

- Enter the promo code (Sawwet18)

- Request a ride to and from your polling location

- Enjoy your free ride from 7am to 7pm, knowing that each ride cannot exceed the value of $7.