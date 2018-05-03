Berri Says 'Shiite Duo' MPs to 'Defend Coexistence, Fight Corruption'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday urged a massive turnout in the upcoming parliamentary elections, saying the MPs of his AMAL Movement and its ally Hizbullah will “defend coexistence” and “fight corruption” after being elected to the new parliament.
“Be great in your democracy the same as you were great in your resistance,” Berri said in a call to voters three days before the parliamentary polls, the first that Lebanon organizes in nine years.
“You are asked to participate heavily in this fateful event and to vote for the Hope and Loyalty lists,” the Speaker added.
He said the MPs of the two Shiite parties will express their electorate's aspirations and hopes and will “defend unity, coexistence, the rise of the state of institutions and equal opportunities.”
They will also “fight corruption and preserve the army-people-resistance equation of strength,” Berri went on to say.
“They will be lawmakers for the sake of entire Lebanon and they will work on preserving the dignity of the human, liberating the land and defending sovereignty,” the Speaker added.
These MPs are the definition of sectarianism and corruption.
Allah Y2awwi Shi3it 3ali (the Shia Duo)
Lan Tousba Zainabu Maratayyn
Lan Lan Lan
ما بدنا جيش بلبنان إلا جيشك يا حسين
Labayka Ya Hussain
MPs of the two Shiite parties will “defend unity, coexistence, the rise of the state of institutions.”
and then he has the audacity to say "preserve the army-people-resistance equation "
and how is preserving the equation will give rise to state institutions?
Empty words from a known embezzler and thief.
Of course AMAL and Hizbullah will defend coexistence, everyone saw how you guys defended unity and coexistence after Bassil accurately called you a thug. The residents of Sin el Fil and Haddath all of a sudden were coexisting with a whole bunch of armed thugs and the twitterverse was up to it's armpits with collaborators and Zionists and those were the polite tweets. Dude no one believes your bullsh!te about defending unity and coexistence anymore than they believe that you'll fight corruption.
They called you a 'Baltaji' and you sent your thugs on the streets terrorizing civilians and entire neighborhoods. So, continue telling us about coexistence Mr. Baltaji.
Also does coexistence mean you have to plaster every wall and every road in Beirut (and elsewhere) with huge pictures of your iranian mullahs.