Mustaqbal-Ahbash Dispute Erupts into Gunfire in Beirut

An elections-related dispute escalated into gunfire Thursday in Beirut's Tariq al-Jedideh area.

The National News Agency said the clash between al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Association of Islamic Charitable Projects (al-Ahbash) broke out when an electoral convoy belonging to al-Ahbash was roaming the area's Hamad street.

“When the convoy passed by an office belonging to al-Mustaqbal Movement, the clash erupted and escalated into gunfire,” NNA said.

“An army patrol immediately arrived on the scene and worked on containing the clash,” the agency added.

MTV meanwhile said stones were hurled and knives were used during the clash, adding that several people from both sides were wounded in the incident.

The capital Beirut has witnessed several electoral clashes in recent weeks.

All clashes pitted supporters of al-Mustaqbal against others loyal to rival electoral lists.