Army Chief Meets U.S. Officials, Discuss Bilateral Ties

Army chief General Joseph Aoun held talks at Yarze with head of U.S. Central Command special forces, Major General Darsie Rogers, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, the National News Agency reported Friday.

Rogers, heading a U.S. delegation, highlighted with Aoun the bilateral relations between the Lebanese and U.S. armies, NNA said.

Rogers visit comes as part of previous ones he made to Lebanon with the aim of meeting the Lebanese army’s needs and enhancing its military capabilities, added NNA.