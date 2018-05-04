IAAF Shakes Up 2019 Doha Worlds Schedule

The IAAF will scrap morning sessions at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, as well as introducing a mixed 4x400 metres relay and a midnight marathon.

Race walking events will also start at 11.30pm local time as part of a big shake-up of the traditional scheduling for the championships, which will run from September 28-October 6 when temperatures in the Gulf state remain very hot and humid.

"It's new and exciting," IAAF president Sebastian Coe said in the Qatari capital, ahead of Friday's Diamond League meeting. "We can learn and adapt for Tokyo 2020 (Olympics) and beyond."

Split evening sessions, with a one-hour break, will replace the previous daily format of straight morning-evening sessions.