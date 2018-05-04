Lebanon's Key Previous Parliamentary Elections

Lebanon holds parliamentary elections on Sunday, its 14th legislative vote since gaining independence in 1943. Here is a summary of some of the country's key polls in the past.

- 1947: First independent vote -

Lebanon formally gained independence from France on November 22, 1943. It had held parliamentary elections earlier that year, and the members serve out their four-year term.

In 1947, recently-independent Lebanon hosts its vote and 55 parliamentarians are elected. Under a religious power-sharing agreement, the body is governed by a ratio of six Christians to every five Muslims.

The body brings incumbent prime minister Riad al-Solh back to power. Parliament would later be expanded to 99 members.

- 1992: a peaceful poll -

The elections of 1992 are the first after Lebanon's civil war, during which no elections were held. The last previous vote had been in 1972.

They are also the first time voters elect 128 parliamentarians, after the agreement that ended the war also expanded the body and divided it evenly between Muslims and Christians.

The 1992 vote sees many new parties come to power, including Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement, the country's two Shiite powerhouses.

- 2005: free of Syrian interference -

The 2005 elections are the first to be held after Syria's withdrawal from Lebanon.

The last Syrian troops had left Lebanon on April 26, after a 29-year deployment that granted Damascus the last word in Lebanon's three prior votes (1992, 1996, 2000).

The polls are held from May 29 to June 19 in four stages, being held successively in the country's main regions.

The new parliament was dominated by two main blocs.

The absolute majority was held by the anti-Syrian March 14 bloc, which was led by Saad Hariri -- son of assassinated former prime minister Rafik -- and included Druze chief Walid Jumblat and key Christian parties.

The second force in parliament was the March 8 coalition formed by the pro-Syrian AMAL and Hizbullah parties. Christian general Michel Aoun, who had returned to the country after 15 years in exile in France, flipped his anti-Syrian stance and allied with March 8.

- 2009: Western-backed bloc boosted -

On June 7, 2009 Hizbullah and its allies go head to head with the anti-Syrian majority.

The elections, which followed four years of instability, take place for the first time in a single day in the presence of more than 200 foreign observers. Some 50,000 soldiers and police officers were deployed across the country.

Since the last elections, the country had suffered a spate of political assassinations, the brutal 2006 war between Israel and Hizbullah, fighting in a Palestinian refugee camp between the army and Islamists in 2007, an acute political crisis and confessional clashes in 2008 that had left around 100 dead.

The March 14 coalition wins 71 out of the 128 seats against 57 for the Hizbullah camp, and Hariri is named prime minister.

The parliament later extends its term three times, pointing to the risk of a spillover into Lebanon of the war in Syria and the need to amend the electoral law.

In October 2016 Michel Aoun becomes president, having gained the support of Hizbullah, after a 29-month institutional vacuum. Hariri is renamed prime minister.

In June 2017 the rival political parties agree on a new electoral law after months of laborious negotiations.