Lebanon's Long-Awaited Parliamentary Vote in Numbers

After a series of political crises, Lebanon is gearing up for its first parliamentary polls in almost a decade on May 6.

Under a new electoral law, voters will follow a proportional system and Lebanese can vote abroad for the first time. Here are some numbers.

- 9: years since Lebanon's last legislative elections.

- 50 percent: voter turnout in 2009 elections.

- 128: lawmakers elected in 2009, including 4 women.

- 3: number of times they extended their own mandate.

- 3.7 million: Lebanese eligible to vote in the 2018 parliamentary elections.

- 82,900: expatriates registered to vote abroad in 2018.

- 15: voting districts in Lebanon after new electoral law.

- 597: candidates running on 77 closed lists.

- 86: record number of women candidates in 2018.

- 21: minimum age to be eligible to vote.

- 25: minimum age to become a candidate.

- 26: age of the youngest parliamentary candidate, Gulay al-Assaad, from north Lebanon's Akkar region.

- $100,000 plus $3 per voter: limit on campaign spending in each candidate's electoral district.

- $6,000: cost per minute of airtime for candidates, charged by some television channels.

- $1.5 million: reported cost of a media campaign package for a candidate on some Lebanese channels.