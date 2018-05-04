'Stop the Political Assassination Attempts', Bassil Tells Geagea

Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Friday accused Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea of attempting to “assassinate” him politically.

“O Samir, stop hurling the bullets of political assassination at us... Stand by your brother and help him in order to execute projects together rather than impede each other's projects,” Bassil said at an electoral rally in his hometown Batroun on the eve of the electoral silence period.

“You should stand by your brother rather than standing idly by and not doing anything in the refugee file, which is among the responsibilities of the Social Affairs Ministry. I was left alone as I was receiving blows from the international community,” Bassil added, addressing Geagea.

“You say that your ministers have not been involved in corruption, but this is because they do not do anything,” the FPM chief went on to say.

He added: “We had the courage to put our achievements in a book, so let us see your achievements. You talk about corruption while you are taking part in electoral corruption. Your stance over the Orthodox Gathering electoral law and the sacking of the prime minister was subordination, not sovereignty.”

Bassil also accused Batroun MP Butros Harb of “not doing anything” despite being a lawmaker for “46 years.”

As for the Syrian refugee crisis, he added: “The same as we restored the citizenship of Lebanese descendants, we will return the Syrian refugees to their country.”