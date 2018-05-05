Lebanon, Middle East Minnow in the Eye of the Storm

Lebanon, which elects its parliament Sunday, is a small multi-confessional country wracked by years of political crisis, a weakened economy and the fallout of the Syrian conflict.

The country with the cedar tree flag is one of the Middle East's smallest, with an area of about 10,000 square kilometres. Washed to the west by the Mediterranean, it shares borders with Syria and Israel.

- Multi-confessional country -

Lebanon is considered relatively liberal in a generally conservative region, but religion remains all-important.

A crucible for 18 religious communities, its governance has been dictated by a power-sharing deal between the main sects.

Lebanon is a parliamentary republic, with a 128-member house split half-way between Muslims and Christians.

In line with the "national pact" dating from independence in 1943, the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the parliament speaker a Shiite.

- Fallout of Syria conflict -

The outbreak in 2011 of the war in Syria, whose regime occupied Lebanon for 29 years and alongside which the powerful Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah is now fighting, has been polarising.

The conflict has sporadically spilled over into Lebanon, with several suicide attacks rocking the capital Beirut and other regions, but the country has by and large avoided becoming part of the battlefield.

The most visible impact in Lebanon of the Syria war has been the influx of an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees, who now make up around a quarter of the total population.

Lebanon's fabled resilience was praised once more but the presence of the refugees, more than half of whom live under the UN's poverty line, has weighed on the election debate.

- Economy weakened -

Lebanon's economy has, like the rest, been on the brink for years, with public debt soaring to 150 percent of gross domestic product, the world's third highest rate behind Japan and Greece.

The service-oriented economy used to expand by close to 10 percent annually before the Syrian crisis broke out, but the growth rate has now dropped to around two percent.

The Lebanese pound's two-decade-old dollar peg, a centrepiece of the economy's stability, is looking more fragile than ever but $11 billion in low-interest loans and aid pledged last month in Paris have extended a welcome lifeline.

Inequalities have soared, unemployment doubled between 2011 and 2014 to reach 20 percent and the state still can't provide water and electricity to all its citizens, even in central Beirut.