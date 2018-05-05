Ballot Boxes Distributed to Heads of Polling Stations ahead of Sunday Polls

The distribution of ballot boxes began at 7:00 am on Saturday, under official supervision, at fund distribution centers around various districts in Lebanon in preparation for crucial parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The boxes were arranged and distributed to polling station heads and polling clerks, the National News Agency said.

The boxes were distributed according to a mechanism set up by the Interior Ministry allowing heads of polling stations to receive the boxes easily without any delay, said al-Joumhouria daily.

An integrated team of staff members are deployed on more than one site to speed up the delivery mechanism, it added.

Lebanon will hold its first legislative elections in nine years on Sunday.

The elections will be held in 15 electoral districts and based on a complex proportional representation electoral system replacing a majoritarian winner-takes-all system.