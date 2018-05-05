Interior Ministry Sets Up Hotline for Parliamentary Elections

The Interior Ministry launched a hotline number on Saturday dedicated to take control of complaints and inquiries. Individuals can contact the hotline call centre on the toll-free number, 1766, the National News Agency reported.

In a statement, the ministry said it has placed the hotline at the service of the Central Operations Chamber for the Parliamentary Elections to receive communications, complaints and inquiries from citizens and candidates with regards to the electoral process.

Lebanon will hold its first legislative elections in nine years on Sunday.

The elections will be held in 15 electoral districts and based on a complex proportional representation electoral system replacing a majoritarian winner-takes-all system.