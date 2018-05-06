LADE Says Mashnouq ‘Violates Election Silence’

Interior Minister and Beirut parliamentary candidate Nouhad al-Mashnouq made a statement at the polling station after casting his vote on Sunday, which the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE) said “violates the election silence.”

Mashnouq cast his vote at the Riad al-Solh school after which he told reporters, gathered inside the polling station, live on air that “the electoral process confirms Lebanon’s democracy.”

The Minister also said that he gave his “preferential vote” to Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

On Thursday, head of the Electoral Supervisory Committee, Judge Nadim Abdul Malak reminded parliamentary hopefuls to observe the period of pre-election silence in accordance with the law.

Campaign silence, which started at midnight on Friday, bans active campaigning by the candidates. The silence is generally legally enforced.

Mashnouq is running on Hariri’s electoral list in Beirut second electoral district.

Polling got under way Sunday across Lebanon, where voters will be electing their parliament for the first time in nine years.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am across the country, which has an electorate of around 3.7 million, and were due to close 12 hours later. Results from all 15 districts are expected on Monday.