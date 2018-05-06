Aoun Casts Vote, Urges Lebanese to Practice 'National Right Out of Conviction'

President Michel Aoun cast his vote on Sunday in the country’s parliamentary elections and voiced calls on all Lebanese citizens to practice their “national, democratic right out of conviction.”

“Today the Lebanese are practicing one of the important national political operations where they get to choose MPs who will represent them for the next four years. They must not relinquish their duty to hold lawmakers accountable for their performance,” Aoun told reporters after casting his ballot at a polling station in Haret Hreik.

The President encouraged Lebanese to act out of conviction without “outside influences.”

“It is a sacred right of yours that you should not abandon,” he added.

Aoun later arrived at the Interior Ministry to oversee the electoral process nationwide.

He held a security meeting in the presence of Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq and General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim.

“I congratulate you on your efforts and organization of the electoral operation," he said, praising "the cooperation between the various state ministries, administrations and related authorities."