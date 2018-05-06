Key Political Players Wrangle in Heated Chouf-Aley Vote

The Chouf-Aley electoral district, the heartland of MP Walid Jumblat's Druze community, was on Sunday witnessing a heated electoral battle in a region characterized by the presence of several major political parties.

Taimur Jumblat, the head of the Reconciliation List, cast his vote at the Kamal Jumblat School in Mukhtara. He declined to speak to reporters after voting out of respect for the electoral silence rule.

The Reconciliation List is a coalition led by the Progressive Socialist Party, the Lebanese Forces and al-Mustaqbal Movement.

Voting at the same polling station, MP Nehme Tohme expected the list to win nine out of 13 possible seats.

The list is comprised of the candidates Taimur Jumblat, George Adwan, Naji al-Bustani, Ghattas Khoury, Nehme Tohme, Marwan Hamadeh, Mohammed al-Hajjar, Bilal Abdullah, Akram Shehayyeb, Henri Helou, Anis Nassar and Raji al-Saad.

After casting his vote in the same district, ex-minister Wiam Wahhab, who is leading a rival list, said his coalition is “seeking to win two seats.”

“Mount Lebanon should be safeguarded through a policy of openness, not isolation, and this electoral law does not eliminate anyone,” Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan for his part said. He is allied with the Free Patriotic Movement and the Syrian Social Nationalist Party.

In response to a question, Arslan stressed that “no one can shut down al-Mukhtara Palace,” in reference to MP Walid Jumblat's leadership of the Druze community.

Five lists are competing in Chouf-Aley, including two formed by civil society activists.

MP Walid Jumblat has hit out at the FPM and accused it of being involved in an attempt to “besiege” him.