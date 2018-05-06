Lebanese Vote Monitors Slam 'Laxity in Implementing Law'

The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE) on Sunday slammed what it called authorities' “laxity in implementing the law,” as it documented several violations in Lebanon's first parliamentary polls in nine years.

Slamming “blatant disrespect” for the electoral silence period, LADE noted that President Michel Aoun was among those who violated the rule by saying that he voted for the list of the new presidential tenure.

“The fourth clause of Article 95 on voting secrecy and the first clause of Article 96 on the voting of people with special needs were widely violated,” LADE said.

“In all Lebanese regions, the delegates of several lists accompanied voters to voting booths under the excuse of illiteracy and disability,” the group added.

It also condemned “direct violence” such as “the attack on the Kollouna Watani woman candidate in Bint Jbeil and incidents in Jbeil and Zahle.”

LADE also recorded pressuring of voters through “a heavy presence of electoral campaign representatives inside polling stations” and “electoral campaigning inside polling centers.”