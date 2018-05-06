Mashnouq Extends Polling for Voters Present 'Inside and Around' Vote Centers

Voters present “inside and around” polling centers will be allowed to cast votes after the official closure at 7:00 pm, the Interior Ministry has announced.

“According to the instructions of Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, and due to the huge crowding outside polling centers and the presence of voters who are yet to cast their votes, the heads of all centers in all regions are asked to let these voters in immediately and before 7:00 pm,” the Interior Ministry's press office said in a statement shortly before 7:00 pm.

The statement clarified that “should the premises of polling centers reach full capacity, areas around polling centers will be considered part of the polling centers, as per Article 97 of the electoral law, and the electoral process continues to enable all voters to practice their voting right.”

Lebanon's top political players had earlier made a last-minute call for citizens to vote.

At 2:00 pm (1100 GMT), seven hours after polling began, the interior ministry said just 24.47 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots.

President Michel Aoun said on Twitter he was "surprised with the low turnout," and encouraged voters to head to polls before they close at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT).

"If you are there, then of course the time will be extended so you can all vote," he said in a televised address.

After casting his vote in a Beirut district, Hizbullah deputy head Sheikh Naim Qassem said: "We are discussing extending the voting period with the interior ministry."

"We suggest voting be extended for two hours," he said.

Lebanon's last parliamentary election was in 2009, when national voter turnout was at an estimated 54 percent. The legislature was since extended three times.