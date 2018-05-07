Mobile version

Israeli Army Executes Construction Works in Abbasiyeh

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 May 2018, 11:19
The Israeli army carried out construction works in the occupied parts of the southern town of Abbassiyeh, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

Two bulldozers started digging ditches and setting up dirt blocks in the occupied part of the town, NNA.

Several armored vehicles and infantry were deployed in the vicinity.

Missing patriotic 07 May 2018, 11:23

the are getting more nervous than usually!

Southern 07 May 2018, 12:20

Thank you southern for pointing that out to us. I thought when Israel carries out construction in the occupied parts of Abbassiyeh it means they are relaxed and planning a long stay. But then you come on and explain to us they are getting more nervous than 'usually' and it makes sense.

Thank you southern for being an inspiration to all of us on the forum. I cherish every single comment of yours and I look forward to growing under your guidance.

s.o.s 07 May 2018, 11:49

Where’s Hizbalot? Too busy murdering Syrian women and babies.

