French Ambassador Urges Quick Government Formation

French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher on Monday congratulated the Lebanese on “performing their national duty in the May 6, 2018 parliamentary elections.”

“These elections, the first since 2009, confirm the strength of Lebanese democracy,” Foucher said.

He hailed “the competency of the Interior Ministry in Lebanon in the organization of the elections, especially the performance of security forces and the army in securing the electoral process.”

Foucher also hoped “a new government will be quickly formed once the new parliament becomes in charge” in order to “respond to the challenges that Lebanon is facing and to cooperate with Lebanon's international partners topped by France.”