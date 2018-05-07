Nasrallah: New Parliament Guarantee for 'Golden Equation'

Hizbullah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday praised provisional parliamentary election results as a “guarantee” for the so-called “army-people-resistance equation.”

"This is a great political and moral victory for the resistance option that protects the sovereignty of the country," Nasrallah said in a televised address.

A day after Lebanon's first general election in nine years, Hizbullah and its allies look set to secure a significant bloc.

“The elections are a major national achievement for the country and for the new presidential tenure, President (Michel) Aoun, the government, the political forces and the Lebanese people,” Nasrallah added.

He noted that the new electoral law, which is based on proportional representation for the first time in Lebanon's history, created “a big chance for a lot of political forces, figures and groups to take part in the elections and be represented.”

Apparently responding to Prime Minister Saad Hariri's announcement that his al-Mustaqbal Movement faced an “elimination” attempt in the elections, Nasrallah stressed that “the proportional representation law does not lead to the elimination of any party.”

“We should not return to any form of majoritarian electoral laws,” he underlined.

“Based on the results announced by the electoral campaigns, we can say that what we were aspiring for has been achieved. The new parliament represents a guarantee for protecting the 'golden equation' and the country's stability. The resistance forces now have significant parliamentary presence,” Nasrallah boasted.

Turning to the domestic situation, Hizbullah's leader added: “If we want a state in the country and if we want security and stability, the parties must cooperate with each other and must pacify their conflicts over the domestic and foreign policy files.”

He warned that those who continue the “sectarian rhetoric” after the elections would be “seeking strife” and “blocking any improvement in the country.”

“We should not waste time in Lebanon after the elections and the formation of the new government should not take seven or eight months,” Nasrallah urged, citing the volatile regional situation.