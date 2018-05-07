Nasrallah: New Parliament Guarantee for 'Golden Equation'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday praised provisional parliamentary election results as a “guarantee” for the so-called “army-people-resistance equation.”
"This is a great political and moral victory for the resistance option that protects the sovereignty of the country," Nasrallah said in a televised address.
A day after Lebanon's first general election in nine years, Hizbullah and its allies look set to secure a significant bloc.
“The elections are a major national achievement for the country and for the new presidential tenure, President (Michel) Aoun, the government, the political forces and the Lebanese people,” Nasrallah added.
He noted that the new electoral law, which is based on proportional representation for the first time in Lebanon's history, created “a big chance for a lot of political forces, figures and groups to take part in the elections and be represented.”
Apparently responding to Prime Minister Saad Hariri's announcement that his al-Mustaqbal Movement faced an “elimination” attempt in the elections, Nasrallah stressed that “the proportional representation law does not lead to the elimination of any party.”
“We should not return to any form of majoritarian electoral laws,” he underlined.
“Based on the results announced by the electoral campaigns, we can say that what we were aspiring for has been achieved. The new parliament represents a guarantee for protecting the 'golden equation' and the country's stability. The resistance forces now have significant parliamentary presence,” Nasrallah boasted.
Turning to the domestic situation, Hizbullah's leader added: “If we want a state in the country and if we want security and stability, the parties must cooperate with each other and must pacify their conflicts over the domestic and foreign policy files.”
He warned that those who continue the “sectarian rhetoric” after the elections would be “seeking strife” and “blocking any improvement in the country.”
“We should not waste time in Lebanon after the elections and the formation of the new government should not take seven or eight months,” Nasrallah urged, citing the volatile regional situation.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Mystic the shi3i cunt barks and barks while the Eagle shits on his ugly shi3i face and soars high like Eagles do.
Silence you insignificant fool.
Don't you know we now have the power to command all the local security agencies as we wish. And they will be instructed to go after dissident scum like you if you so exhibit such insolent Anti-Islamic Revolution sentiments.
You are the ones that barks, my party acts. And look now, seems we are winning the elections.
Silence you insignificant fool.
Don't you know we now have the power to command all the local security agencies as we wish. And they will be instructed to go after dissident scum like you if you so exhibit such insolent Anti-Islamic Revolution sentiments.
Silence you insignificant fool.
Don't you know we now have the power to command all the local security agencies as we wish. And they will be instructed to go after dissident scum like you if you so exhibit such insolent Anti-Islamic Revolution sentiments.
acting tough repeating yourself behind the computer, you should be acting tough repeating yourself in front of the computer like mystic
Silence vermin.
You dare threaten your supreme gov.
You are lucky today is a day of celebration. Such insubordination will no longer be tolerated after today.
The local anti-regime agencies will be watching you. Any more threats or attacks will.be severely punished. Your ID and address will be known to us. And you will be brought to be "re-educated".
These elections were a Hizbollah trap compliment of two useful idiots, orange and blue. The Orange by their greed and willingness to sell country freedom and democracy for personal gain, and the blue by total inexperience and stabbing the principles of the Cedar Revolution in the Back! Thanks for Orange and Blue, Lebanon is thrown to the Abyss and the Dark Ages.
Then how come the EU representants came to oversee the votes?
They aknowledged the elections.
You always claim to be Pro Western and Pro America etc. Then how come you deny them now?
https://eeas.europa.eu/election-observation-missions/eom-%E2%80%8Blebanon-2018/42928/chief-observer-elena-valenciano-launches-eu-eom-lebanon-2018-6-may-parliamentary-elections_en
Mystic.
We don't need to be shy anymore.
We can boast on how we rigged the electoral law to our advantage and we let the EU observer come and oversee the election. Because all they can observe and testify is if the election process went without incident and if it followed the parameters of the election law. They have no say on whether the electoral law itself was rigged or not. Just another clever Iranian Islamic Revolutionary way to dupe the sceptics.
So EU are now part of Hezbollah? Very funny.
"Elena Valenciano, Chief Observer of EU EOM Lebanon 2018, launched the mission at a press conference on 13 April, stressing the importance of Lebanon's parliamentary elections for the country's stability"
Ahhhh Mystic. Takiah is very strong with you. God bless your Takiah. We need more people like you.
Ladies and gentlemen of Iranian province of Lebanon. I present to you your Iranian governor Hassan Nassrallah giving his well deserved victory speech.
The Iranian gov and the Supreme leader Khamenei himself would like to extend his warmest congratulations and his sincere thanks to you for making this decades old Iranian Islamic Revolutionary dream finally come true.
Now I leave you to listen to your beloved Gov Hassan Nassrallah victory speech.
Ladies and gentlemen of Iranian province of Lebanon. I present to you your Iranian governor Hassan Nassrallah giving his well deserved victory speech.
The Iranian gov and the Supreme leader Khamenei himself would like to extend his warmest congratulations and his sincere thanks to you for making this decades old Iranian Islamic Revolutionary dream finally come true.
Now I leave you to listen to your beloved Gov Hassan Nassrallah victory speech.
نصرالله: طرحنا من خلال برامجنا الإنتخابية على حضور نيابي كبير للحماية السياسية للمقاومة
The next step would be to discuss the defense strategy and present it to parliament and have the shia resistance legitimized in the same way the shia militias in Iraq were legitimized.
spot on @ex-fpm!
here he says : "The new parliament represents a guarantee for protecting the 'golden equation' and the country's stability. The resistance forces now have significant parliamentary presence."
Indeed ex-fpm.
Very cleverly guess. Now that the vast majority of people in the Iranian province of Lebanon have with such great enthusiasm voted for our Islamic revolution camp, and our Iranian Islamic Revolution camp has the majority to issue all the laws that would consolidate our Armed Iranian revolution presence. It is the wish of the Iranian gov that the budget for the local Iranian Revolution guards forces in the Lebanese province be paid by the local inhabitants of Lebanon and not be paid by the central gov in Tehran. Therefore the Supreme leader Khamenei has instructed his appointed gov Nassrallah to have the vice gov Aoun prepare a draft law called "Defense Strategy" transferring the budget of Iranian Revolution guards in Lebanon contingent - aka Hezbollah- to the local provinces to be paid by local Lebanese taxpayers.
Something that the governor omitted to mention but nevertheless it is still important to announce. It is with great pleasure that we can now announce to our beloved people in Lebanon province that the governor Nassrallah and vice governor Aoun as well as the speaker Berri are working on the draft law called "Defense Strategy" that will grant our brave "Gods Warriors" Hezbollah shiaa militia members equal pay and access to Gov institutions and services as any gov servicemen while maintaining their ultimate devotion and loyalty to our dearly beloved Supreme leader Khamenei through his appointed local gov Nassrallah.
It will be almost exactly like what was issued in Iraq. You can see a preview below.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-iraq-militias/iraqs-shiite-militias-formally-inducted-into-security-forces-idUSKCN1GK354