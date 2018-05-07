Mashnouq Announces 'Final Yet Incomplete' Election Results

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Monday announced “final yet incomplete” results of the parliamentary elections that were held on Sunday, noting that the results of the Akkar district are yet to be officially released.

“These results are final but incomplete and unofficial seeing as the Akkar results have not been completed and they do not carry the signature of the relevant authority,” Mashnouq said at a press conference.

Commenting on controversy over the result of the minorities seat in Beirut's first district, Mashnouq confirmed the win of Antoine Bano of the Free Patriotic Movement and the loss of Joumana Haddad of the Koullouna Watani civil society coalition, after her campaign and rival campaigns had announced her victory overnight.

Mashnouq stressed that “no ballot boxes are missing” despite delay in the transfer of some boxes and records.

The minister also announced the win of the candidate Farid al-Bustani of the FPM in the Chouf-Aley district, after media reports had declared Naji al-Bustani of the Reconciliation List as the winner.

Below are the results as announced by Mashnouq:

- Beirut 1 district: Nicolas Sehnaoui, Jean Talouzian, Nadim Gemayel, Imad Wakim, Hagop Terzian, Paulette Yacoubian, Antoine Bano and Alexander Matousian

- Beirut 2 district: Amin Sherri, Saad Hariri, Adnan Traboulsi, Fouad Makhzoumi, Tammam Salam, Mohammed Khawaja, Roula al-Tabsh, Nouhad al-Mashnouq, Nazih Najm, Edgard Traboulsi and Faysal al-Sayegh

- Jbeil-Keserwan district: Ziad Hawat, Simon Abi Ramia, Nehmat Frem, Shawqi al-Daccache, Farid al-Khazen, Chamel Roukoz, Roger Azar and Mustafa al-Husseini

- Metn district: Sami Gemayel, Michel Murr, Majed Abi al-Lamaa, Elias Bou Saab, Hagop Pakradounian, Ibrahim Kanaan, Elias Hankash and Edgard Maalouf

- Baabda district: Ali Ammar, Pierre Bou Assi, Hadi Abu al-Hassan, Alain Aoun, Fadi Alameh and Hikmat Dib

- Chouf-Aley district: Akram Shehayyeb, Cesar Abi Khalil, Henri Helou, Talal Arslan, Anis Nassar, Taymour Jumblat, Mohammed al-Hajjar and George Adwan

- Sidon-Jezzine district: Ibrahim Azar, Bahia Hariri, Osama Saad, Ziad Aswad and Salim Khoury

- Tyre-Zahrani district: Nabih Berri, Nawwaf al-Moussawi, Hussein Jishi, Enaya Ezzeddine, Ali Khreis, Michel Moussa and Ali Osserian

- Nabatieh-Marjeyoun-Hasbaya district: Hassan Fadlallah, Mohammed Raad, Ali Fayyad, Hani Qobeissi, Ali Hassan Khalil, Ali Bazzi, Ayyoub Hmayyed, Yassine Jaber, Anwar al-Khalil and Qassem Hashem

- Tripoli-Minieh-Dinniyeh: Othman Alameddine, Jihad al-Samad, Najib Miqati, Sami Fatfat, Mohammed Kabbara, Samir al-Jisr, Faisal Karami, Ali Darwish, Dima al-Jamali, Nicolas Nahhas and Jean Obeid

- Zgharta-Bsharri-Koura-Batroun district: Sethrida Geagea, Tony Franjieh, Joseph Ishaq, Fadi Saad, Michel Mouawad, Salim Saade, Fayez Ghosn, Estephan Doueihi and George Atallah

- Zahle district: Anwar Jomaa, George Oqais, Michel Daher, Assem Araji, Salim Aoun, Qaysar al-Maalouf and Eddie Demerjian

- Rashaya-West Bekaa district: Abdul Rahim Mrad, Wael Abu Faour, Mohammed Nasrallah, Mohammed al-Qaraoui, Elie Ferzli and Henri Chedid

- Baalbek-Hermel district: Jamil al-Sayyed, Ehab Hamadeh, Ghazi Zoaiter, Ali al-Meqdad, Ibrahim al-Moussawi, Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, Antoine Habshi, Alwaleed Sukkarieh, Bakr al-Hujeiri and Albert Mansour