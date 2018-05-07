Mashnouq Announces 'Final Yet Incomplete' Election Results
Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Monday announced “final yet incomplete” results of the parliamentary elections that were held on Sunday, noting that the results of the Akkar district are yet to be officially released.
“These results are final but incomplete and unofficial seeing as the Akkar results have not been completed and they do not carry the signature of the relevant authority,” Mashnouq said at a press conference.
Commenting on controversy over the result of the minorities seat in Beirut's first district, Mashnouq confirmed the win of Antoine Bano of the Free Patriotic Movement and the loss of Joumana Haddad of the Koullouna Watani civil society coalition, after her campaign and rival campaigns had announced her victory overnight.
Mashnouq stressed that “no ballot boxes are missing” despite delay in the transfer of some boxes and records.
The minister also announced the win of the candidate Farid al-Bustani of the FPM in the Chouf-Aley district, after media reports had declared Naji al-Bustani of the Reconciliation List as the winner.
Below are the results as announced by Mashnouq:
- Beirut 1 district: Nicolas Sehnaoui, Jean Talouzian, Nadim Gemayel, Imad Wakim, Hagop Terzian, Paulette Yacoubian, Antoine Bano and Alexander Matousian
- Beirut 2 district: Amin Sherri, Saad Hariri, Adnan Traboulsi, Fouad Makhzoumi, Tammam Salam, Mohammed Khawaja, Roula al-Tabsh, Nouhad al-Mashnouq, Nazih Najm, Edgard Traboulsi and Faysal al-Sayegh
- Jbeil-Keserwan district: Ziad Hawat, Simon Abi Ramia, Nehmat Frem, Shawqi al-Daccache, Farid al-Khazen, Chamel Roukoz, Roger Azar and Mustafa al-Husseini
- Metn district: Sami Gemayel, Michel Murr, Majed Abi al-Lamaa, Elias Bou Saab, Hagop Pakradounian, Ibrahim Kanaan, Elias Hankash and Edgard Maalouf
- Baabda district: Ali Ammar, Pierre Bou Assi, Hadi Abu al-Hassan, Alain Aoun, Fadi Alameh and Hikmat Dib
- Chouf-Aley district: Akram Shehayyeb, Cesar Abi Khalil, Henri Helou, Talal Arslan, Anis Nassar, Taymour Jumblat, Mohammed al-Hajjar and George Adwan
- Sidon-Jezzine district: Ibrahim Azar, Bahia Hariri, Osama Saad, Ziad Aswad and Salim Khoury
- Tyre-Zahrani district: Nabih Berri, Nawwaf al-Moussawi, Hussein Jishi, Enaya Ezzeddine, Ali Khreis, Michel Moussa and Ali Osserian
- Nabatieh-Marjeyoun-Hasbaya district: Hassan Fadlallah, Mohammed Raad, Ali Fayyad, Hani Qobeissi, Ali Hassan Khalil, Ali Bazzi, Ayyoub Hmayyed, Yassine Jaber, Anwar al-Khalil and Qassem Hashem
- Tripoli-Minieh-Dinniyeh: Othman Alameddine, Jihad al-Samad, Najib Miqati, Sami Fatfat, Mohammed Kabbara, Samir al-Jisr, Faisal Karami, Ali Darwish, Dima al-Jamali, Nicolas Nahhas and Jean Obeid
- Zgharta-Bsharri-Koura-Batroun district: Sethrida Geagea, Tony Franjieh, Joseph Ishaq, Fadi Saad, Michel Mouawad, Salim Saade, Fayez Ghosn, Estephan Doueihi and George Atallah
- Zahle district: Anwar Jomaa, George Oqais, Michel Daher, Assem Araji, Salim Aoun, Qaysar al-Maalouf and Eddie Demerjian
- Rashaya-West Bekaa district: Abdul Rahim Mrad, Wael Abu Faour, Mohammed Nasrallah, Mohammed al-Qaraoui, Elie Ferzli and Henri Chedid
- Baalbek-Hermel district: Jamil al-Sayyed, Ehab Hamadeh, Ghazi Zoaiter, Ali al-Meqdad, Ibrahim al-Moussawi, Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, Antoine Habshi, Alwaleed Sukkarieh, Bakr al-Hujeiri and Albert Mansour
I'm sorry, but the fact that Joumana Haddad didn't win that seat - whether she didn't win it because Bano cheated or because there are more people who looked at Haddad and Bano and said, "Hmmm, a strong and independent woman who is bringing reform to Lebanon? I'll vote for whoever is running against her." - either way, this is proof positive that perhaps Lebanon should, indeed, be burned to cinders and that we should leave it to our grandchildren to reconstruct from the ashes. Tfeh 3a hil maskhara!
What do you expect from such a people when the only guy who was able to achieve the impossible and provided his constituents with cheap 24/7 electricity they make him lose.
agreed, mr nakad and mr baroud did not deserve to lose. za7lawi and kiserwani people are ungrateful bitches and sharameet (mainly the mountain kiserwanis).
Wlik even Tayyar's own مكتبة الانتخابية acknowledged that Antoine Bano lost to Joumana Haddad. And the win of Joumana Haddad was confirmed by مكنات الانتخابية of other parties as well including that of Koulouna Watani, LF, Mustakbal, Kataeb who ran in the same discrtict.
Now they want to insult us with this flagrant falsification of results to get FPM to win 30 seats instead of 29.
What the hell happened with the rest of Mashnouq's press conference? Did the Naharnet guy typing it doze off? I know that Mashnouq's voice is monotonous but this is ridiculous.