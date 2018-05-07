Mobile version

Mashnouq at Press Conference to Announce Results of Elections

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 May 2018, 20:27
W460

Timeline
  • 07 May 2018, 20:30

    Mashnouq announced the win of the candidate Farid al-Bustani in the Chouf-Aley district.

  • 07 May 2018, 20:30

    Mashnouq: These results are final but incomplete and unofficial seeing as the Akkar results have not been completed and they do not carry the signature of the relevant authority.

  • 07 May 2018, 20:28

    Mashnouq announced that Antoine Bano won in Beirut's 1st district and not Joumana Haddad.

Lebanon
Comments 5
Thumb s.o.s 07 May 2018, 20:49

Joumana Haddad got ripped off, and mr Mashnouq is covering for the criminals!

Reply Report
Thumb Maxx 07 May 2018, 20:50

I'm sorry, but the fact that Joumana Haddad didn't win that seat - whether she didn't win it because Bano cheated or because there are more people who looked at Haddad and Bano and said, "Hmmm, a strong and independent woman who is bringing reform to Lebanon? I'll vote for whoever is running against her." - either way, this is proof positive that perhaps Lebanon should, indeed, be burned to cinders and that we should leave it to our grandchildren to reconstruct from the ashes. Tfeh 3a hil maskhara!

Reply Report
Missing maskhara 07 May 2018, 21:17

What do you expect from such a people when the only guy who was able to achieve the impossible and provided his constituents with cheap 24/7 electricity they make him lose.

Reply Report
Missing iraniangov 07 May 2018, 21:02

Wlik even Tayyar's own مكتبة الانتخابية acknowledged that Antoine Bano lost to Joumana Haddad. And the win of Joumana Haddad was confirmed by مكنات الانتخابية of other parties as well including that of Koulouna Watani, LF, Mustakbal, Kataeb who ran in the same discrtict.
Now they want to insult us with this flagrant falsification of results to get FPM to win 30 seats instead of 29.

Reply Report
Thumb extraterrestrial.alien 07 May 2018, 21:43

What the hell happened with the rest of Mashnouq's press conference? Did the Naharnet guy typing it doze off? I know that Mashnouq's voice is monotonous but this is ridiculous.

Reply Report