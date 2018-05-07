Berri, Hariri Slam Beirut 'Security Chaos' as Army Deploys

The army deployed Monday evening across the capital Beirut, after the Aisha Bakkar area and other neighborhoods witnessed post-elections security incidents.

The National News Agency said “gunmen on motorbikes raised partisan flags on the monument of Martyr Premier Rafik Hariri in the St. Georges area before moving to Aisha Bakkar, where they attacked a number of vehicles and opened fire without causing casualties.”

A video circulated on social media showed a fistfight that involved the use of batons near the Aisha Bakkar Mosque. The clash erupts after dozens of young men arrive in the area on motorbikes, carrying Hizbullah flags. The video shows them clashing with young men carrying al-Mustaqbal Movement flags.

A statement issued by Prime Minister Saad Hariri's office said the premier called Army chief General Joseph Aoun and Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman to ask them to “contain the chaos in Beirut and take the necessary measures as soon as possible before things spiral out of control.”

Speaker Nabih Berri later issued a statement condemning what he called “the shameful practices that were carried out by some convoys that roamed the capital Beirut's streets and targeted symbols, headquarters and leaders whom we highly respect.”

“The dignity of the capital Beirut and the dignity of its sons, dear families and leaders are part of our dignity and any attack on them is an attack on our dignity and the dignity of all Lebanese,” Berri added.

“We condemn in the strongest terms all the appalling practices on some streets in the capital Beirut during which some hooligans harmed the AMAL Movement and Hizbullah and their achievements. These irresponsible practices do not reflect the behavior and ethics of the sons of Imam (Moussa) al-Sadr and Hizbullah,” the Speaker went on to say.

He also called on security and judicial authorities to take the legal measures against anyone involved in such practices.

The army deployed across the capital, made arrests and erected checkpoints in the wake of the incidents and the appeals of Hariri and Berri.