2018 Cannes Film Festival Winners

Following is a list of the prize-winners at the 71st Cannes film festival:

- Palme d'Or: "Shoplifters" by Hirokazu Kore-Eda (Japan)

- Grand Prix: "BlacKkKlansman" by Spike Lee (US)

- Jury Prize: "Capernaum" by Nadine Labaki (Lebanon)

- Special Palme d'Or: Jean-Luc Godard (France, Switzerland) for "The Image Book"

- Best director: Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland) for "Cold War"

- Best actress: Samal Yeslyamova (Kazakhstan) for "Ayka"

- Best actor: Marcello Fonte (Italy) for "Dogman"

- Best first film: "Girl" by Lukas Dhont (Belgium)

- Best short film: "All these Creatures" by Charles Williams (Australia)

- Special mention for short film: "On The Border" by Wei Shujun (China)

- Best screenplay (tied): Director Alice Rohrwacher (Italy) for "Happy as Lazzaro" and director Jafar Panahi (Iran) and scriptwriter Nader Saeivar (Iran) for "Three Faces"