Erdogan Rival Ince Says Accepts Election Results

The main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a weekend presidential election said Monday he accepted results handing victory to the Turkish strongman in the first round.

"I accept these election results," said Muharrem Ince of the Republican People's Party (CHP) who came second to Erdogan in the polls but had launched an energetic challenge in the campaign.

He urged Erdogan to be a leader of all Turks adding that Erdogan should "represent 80 million" and telling him: "You are the president for us all."

But Ince, who had faced limited airtime on television in the campaign, said the run-up to the election had been unfair.

"This election was unjust until the results were announced," he told a news conference at CHP headquarters.

He thanked party observers who had watched a tense count to ensure no foul play. "There were votes played with, our friends who saw this fought against this... In my name and in Turkey's name, I thank them."

"We will continue our fight until Turkey is a Turkey for everyone."

With Erdogan polling 52.6 percent against his 30.6 percent, Ince acknowledged that the Turkish strongman had won over 10 million more votes than him.

"There is a 10 million difference here, friends. We are not running away, we have not been threatened, this is not true."

"Did CHP have mistakes? Yes there were," adding: "I will not enter into these issues."

Ince defended his decision -- which disappointed many at the CHP -- not to comment on the results when they were first issued on Sunday night.

"I wanted the results to be certain, that's why I did not come out," he said, admitting he had targeted 35 percent to help push Erdogan to a second round.