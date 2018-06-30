Trump Says Saudi King Agrees to Ramp Up Oil Production
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Saudi Arabia's King Salman had agreed to his request to ramp up oil production.
"Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference," Trump announced in an early morning tweet, adding "Prices to high! He has agreed!"
the Americans call the Saudis as the milky cow! if Salman and family have a bit of dignity, they would side with Iran against the Yankees.
southern, you should be thankful to King Salman for increasing oil output in order to stabilize world economy and control inflation. I know you are loyal to iran, but you have to consider the big picture and look at the forest and not the tree.