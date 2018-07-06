Report: Hasbani Lashes Out at Bassil for Questioning LF Govt. Performance

In spite of attempts aiming at facilitating the formation of the new Cabinet, the process still faces obstacles in light of wrangling between political parties over Cabinet shares and political bickering between the Lebanese Forces and Free Patriotic Movement.

Tense political rhetoric aggravated between the LF and Free Patriotic Movement over ministerial seats, despite the landmark Maarab Agreement between the two Christian parties that eventually brought FPM founder Michel Aoun to the post of presidency.

LF caretaker Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani hit out at caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, FPM chief and Aoun’s son-in-law, for criticizing the government performance of LF ministers.

“I wonder on what planet is the foreign minister living on that he can not spot the work achieved by LF ministers. We don’t have to inform him of what we are doing on a daily basis,” the pan-Arab al-Hayat daily quoted Hasbani as saying.

“We have to work in a scientific way and say frankly, where are the achievements of other ministries that should have been made at the environmental, waste, economy, and corruption levels?” he wondered.

“There are environmental disasters affecting people and their health and must be addressed as soon as possible. Competent ministries bear the responsibility and they must begin work and stop the massacres and environmental disasters surrounding us,” he added.

Ministers of the FPM occupy the ministries of environment, energy and combating corruption.