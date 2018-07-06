Mobile version

Aoun: State Not Bankrupt, Govt. to Be Lined Up on Specific Criterion

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 July 2018, 13:00
W460

President Michel Aoun assured that the State is “not on the brink of bankruptcy” despite the difficult economic and financial conditions it is facing, noting that the Cabinet formation will respect the outcome of parliamentary elections in terms of party sizes, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“The economic and financial situation is difficult, but it is not collapsing nor is the State on the brink of bankruptcy,” visitors to the President quoted him.

He said “the crisis has been there for almost 30 years now, normally it had negative effects at more than level. But, what’s important is that we have stopped it from getting worse. We can say that the electricity crisis is on the solution track. We have wasted a lot of time and money.”

On the formation of the new government, Aoun stated “at the end, it will be formed based on scientific and objective criterion to translate the sizes of political parties produced by the parliamentary elections to ministerial ratios.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 12
Thumb thepatriot 06 July 2018, 13:49

Yeah... well... what you say is all BS, and overall, your performance is a drama... and the country IS on the verge of an economical collapse... but you seem to be the only person in this country not to see it...

Reply Report
Thumb Puppet 06 July 2018, 13:57

General Aoun who is now President and Imam has captured my imagination and earned my utmost respect for saying the 'State Not Bankrupt'.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 06 July 2018, 18:31

He certainly isn’t bankrupt, the deserter is billionaire in American currency!

Reply Report
Thumb lebanonforever 06 July 2018, 14:01

This maniac is nothing but a project. His reward is billions of dollars.

Just consider the assassinations of the true strong politicians over past 40+ years, yet the MujnAoun never ever suffered a scratch..

Project! and those who follow him or the FPM are suckers to this sickness.

Looking at this photo, I wonder if he'd melt away... he looks terrible because he is terrible

Reply Report
Thumb ashtah 06 July 2018, 18:30

"Just consider the assassinations of the true strong politicians over past 40+ years, yet he never ever suffered a scratch.."

That's because he is always on the side of those carrying out the assassinations.

Reply Report
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 06 July 2018, 14:10

Never has Lebanon seen a president who is so financially astute like this one, ever!

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 06 July 2018, 14:28

So there is more money for you and your son in law to steal....

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 06 July 2018, 15:37

What has he done since he assumed the role? apart from the rhetorical lip service?

Reply Report
Thumb bronco 06 July 2018, 16:14

sorry Mr President bit it looks like you've got your head buried deep in the sand

Reply Report
Thumb ex-fpm 06 July 2018, 21:31

He says: the State is not bankrupt!

Government Debt to GDP is almost 140 percent in 2018 and will ballon to 180% in 2023 according the IMF.

Debt servicing amounted to 35% of the State's budget in 2017

70 percent of expenditure goes on government salaries and debt servicing while up to 10 percent goes to subsidizing electricity

If that is not a bankrupt state, what is?!

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 06 July 2018, 23:36

Quel sale type, un bonimenteur de pacotille !

Reply Report
Thumb ashtah 07 July 2018, 09:56

الرئيس عون دافع ايضا عن حقه في أن تكون له حصة وزارية، سائلا: لماذا كان يحق ذلك للرؤساء الآخرين، بينما يستكثرون علي هذه الكتلة؟ علما انه شخصيا انكر مثل هذا الحق على الرئيس ميشال سليمان.

Reply Report