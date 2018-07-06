Aoun: State Not Bankrupt, Govt. to Be Lined Up on Specific Criterion

President Michel Aoun assured that the State is “not on the brink of bankruptcy” despite the difficult economic and financial conditions it is facing, noting that the Cabinet formation will respect the outcome of parliamentary elections in terms of party sizes, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“The economic and financial situation is difficult, but it is not collapsing nor is the State on the brink of bankruptcy,” visitors to the President quoted him.

He said “the crisis has been there for almost 30 years now, normally it had negative effects at more than level. But, what’s important is that we have stopped it from getting worse. We can say that the electricity crisis is on the solution track. We have wasted a lot of time and money.”

On the formation of the new government, Aoun stated “at the end, it will be formed based on scientific and objective criterion to translate the sizes of political parties produced by the parliamentary elections to ministerial ratios.”