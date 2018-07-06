Aoun: State Not Bankrupt, Govt. to Be Lined Up on Specific Criterion

Aoun: State Not Bankrupt, Govt. to Be Lined Up on Specific Criterionإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun assured that the State is “not on the brink of bankruptcy” despite the difficult economic and financial conditions it is facing, noting that the Cabinet formation will respect the outcome of parliamentary elections in terms of party sizes, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.
“The economic and financial situation is difficult, but it is not collapsing nor is the State on the brink of bankruptcy,” visitors to the President quoted him.
He said “the crisis has been there for almost 30 years now, normally it had negative effects at more than level. But, what’s important is that we have stopped it from getting worse. We can say that the electricity crisis is on the solution track. We have wasted a lot of time and money.”
On the formation of the new government, Aoun stated “at the end, it will be formed based on scientific and objective criterion to translate the sizes of political parties produced by the parliamentary elections to ministerial ratios.”
Yeah... well... what you say is all BS, and overall, your performance is a drama... and the country IS on the verge of an economical collapse... but you seem to be the only person in this country not to see it...
General Aoun who is now President and Imam has captured my imagination and earned my utmost respect for saying the 'State Not Bankrupt'.
This maniac is nothing but a project. His reward is billions of dollars.
Just consider the assassinations of the true strong politicians over past 40+ years, yet the MujnAoun never ever suffered a scratch..
Project! and those who follow him or the FPM are suckers to this sickness.
Looking at this photo, I wonder if he'd melt away... he looks terrible because he is terrible
Never has Lebanon seen a president who is so financially astute like this one, ever!
He says: the State is not bankrupt!
Government Debt to GDP is almost 140 percent in 2018 and will ballon to 180% in 2023 according the IMF.
Debt servicing amounted to 35% of the State's budget in 2017
70 percent of expenditure goes on government salaries and debt servicing while up to 10 percent goes to subsidizing electricity
If that is not a bankrupt state, what is?!
الرئيس عون دافع ايضا عن حقه في أن تكون له حصة وزارية، سائلا: لماذا كان يحق ذلك للرؤساء الآخرين، بينما يستكثرون علي هذه الكتلة؟ علما انه شخصيا انكر مثل هذا الحق على الرئيس ميشال سليمان.