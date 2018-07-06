PSP Insists on 3 Seats, Calls for Accepting Jumblat's 'Landslide Win'

The Progressive Socialist Party reiterated Friday that it should get all three Druze seats in the new government, as it called on PSP chief Walid Jumblat's rivals to “live with the fact that he achieved a landslide win” in the elections.

The remarks were voiced by PSP spokesman Rami al-Rayyes during an interview with al-Jadeed television.

“Those who invented the obstacles are the ones hindering the formation of the Cabinet and they are well-known,” al-Rayyes said.

“Those insisting on Druze representation that bypasses the results of the elections are the ones obstructing the formation process,” he added.

In an apparent jab at the Free Patriotic Movement, al-Rayyes said: “It was not us who promoted the slogans about the strong representatives of their communities, the National Pact and the usurped rights.”

Noting that “the electoral law was devised on the basis of weakening Walid Jumblat,” al-Rayyes said “the results defied the expectations.”

He added: “Let us go back to the results of the elections according to which we have the right to get three ministerial portfolios.”

Al-Rayyes said that the so-called “Druze obstacle” started when “a four-member parliamentary bloc was invented,” referring to a Chouf-Aley bloc comprising Lebanese Democratic Party chief MP Talal Arslan and FPM's MPs Cesar Abi Khalil, Mario Aoun and Farid Bustani.

“We will not back down from our demands on the Druze representation and this is final, and if they insist on giving Arslan a ministerial portfolio, let them give him one from their share,” the PSP spokesman went on to say.

“We have achieved this victory and now they have to digest the idea that the elimination attempts did not succeed,” he added.