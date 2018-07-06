Richard Attends Handover Ceremony for New ISF 'Secure Digital Radio System'

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard participated Friday in the official handover ceremony for a new $9 million secure digital radio system for the Internal Security Forces (ISF), the U.S. embassy said.

“This system includes over 2,700 handheld and vehicle mounted radios, as well as a secure system of base stations and communications relays to provide widespread network coverage.,” the embassy added in a statement.

In her remarks, Ambassador Richard said: “This new $9 million system will greatly improve the ability of the ISF to securely communicate across the population centers in Beirut and Mount Lebanon. It will help the ISF more effectively respond to the security needs of Lebanese citizens and improve information flow between ISF units in the field and their commanders. We are proud of the strong and successful partnership we have with Lebanon and the ISF.”

According to the embassy statement, the U.S. Government has provided more than $178 million in training and equipment to the ISF and over $5.4 billion in total assistance to Lebanon since 2006.