Army Raids Nouh Zoaiter's House in al-Sharawneh

The army on Friday said it raided the house of notorious drug kingpin Nouh Zoaiter in the Baalbek neighborhood of al-Sharawneh.

“A force from the Intelligence Directorate raided the houses of the fugitives Khodr Akram Zoaiter, aka Assad Zoaiter, and Nouh Ali Zoaiter, without managing to find them,” an army statement said.

It added that the two fugitives are wanted over gunfire and drug dealing charges.

“A quantity of drugs and counterfeit $100 bills were found” in the raids, the army said.

The army has recently stepped up its measures in the Bekaa region as part of a security plan.