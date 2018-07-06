Army Raids Nouh Zoaiter's House in al-Sharawneh
The army on Friday said it raided the house of notorious drug kingpin Nouh Zoaiter in the Baalbek neighborhood of al-Sharawneh.
“A force from the Intelligence Directorate raided the houses of the fugitives Khodr Akram Zoaiter, aka Assad Zoaiter, and Nouh Ali Zoaiter, without managing to find them,” an army statement said.
It added that the two fugitives are wanted over gunfire and drug dealing charges.
“A quantity of drugs and counterfeit $100 bills were found” in the raids, the army said.
The army has recently stepped up its measures in the Bekaa region as part of a security plan.
Army and ISF are corrupt to the bone.... let’s not even mention the customs agents. Well, it’s not only them, the president and prime minister are way dirtier proportionally speaking.
corruption started when your Bf Rafic Hariri reached power in the 90.
ISF were corrupted by Rifi (by the way did you get some of the retirement funds he stoled to be on his payroll? )
"blablablablabla 15 minutes ago
corruption started when your Rafic Hariri reached power in the 90."
Did 'Rafic Hariri' corrupt Berri, Junblatt, Bassil, Jamil Al Sayid and Abbas Ibrahim? Did he also corrupt your shias and teach them how to deal in drugs, smuggle weapons, steal cars, and launder money?
Have some shame and respect the dead!
@blablablablabla
You also forgot to blame Lebanon's $100 billion debt on Saniora;)
@antonio
why do you keep 'diffaming' real Lebanese and 'halcirating' the readers?
You 'stoled' your education from which university?
the ma3loumEt are a handful of extremely carefully selected in each area of Lebanon. no corruption there. They are like internal affairs-narcotics-intelligence combined. They deal with drug busts which amount to hundreds of millions of dollars and get a few hundred dollars SOMETIMES as a reward. They have even arrested people among them whom they caught stealing and selling drugs. They are not like the rest of the police.
i think he boughted his education, unless he boated it?
