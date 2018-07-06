East Syria Car Bomb Kills at Least 18

A car bombing in eastern Syria on Friday killed at least 18 people including 11 members of a U.S.-backed force that has fought the Islamic State group, a war monitor said.

"A car bomb went off in front of the Syrian Democratic Forces' base in Al-Bsayra town in the eastern Deir Ezzor countryside," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It killed "a commander and ten other personnel, as well as seven civilians including three children," he said.